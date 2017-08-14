Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects behind elementary school burglaries

KYLE, TEXAS - Deputies seek the public's help identifying the suspects accused of burglarizing Camino Real Elementary School on three separate occasions.
Officials said the incidents started Aug. 8. Surveillance pictures show three people in the school at the time of the burglaries, and surveillance video captures a white SUV. with an unidentified make/model, leaving the school parking lot afterward.
Anyone with information regarding this or any case may the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7803, Detective Troy Mayes or you may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).
Information leading to the arrest and indictment of criminal suspect(s) may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs