Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects behind elementary school burglaries

Surveillance photos from burglaries of Camino Real Elementary School. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

KYLE, TEXAS - Deputies seek the public's help identifying the suspects accused of burglarizing Camino Real Elementary School on three separate occasions.

Suspects accused of burglarizing Camino Elementary School. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the incidents started Aug. 8. Surveillance pictures show three people in the school at the time of the burglaries, and surveillance video captures a white SUV. with an unidentified make/model, leaving the school parking lot afterward.

Vehicle is seen leaving the scene of Camino Real Elementary School burglaries. (Photo: Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information regarding this or any case may the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7803, Detective Troy Mayes or you may contact the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the arrest and indictment of criminal suspect(s) may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000.

© 2017 KVUE-TV