DPS offering $6K reward for leads in 35-year-old cold case

AUSTIN - The Department of Public Safety hopes a $6,000 reward will help strum up leads to solve a cold case from the early 1980s, when a 19-year-old college student was sexually assaulted and killed after leaving her shift at a "gentleman's club" in north Austin.

Ruth Elizabeth Bettis was found shot to death in a pasture near Sprinkle Cutoff Road, just east of Dessau Road, on Nov. 25, 1982. Officials said she was last seen on Nov. 24 after leaving her job on Highland Mall Boulevard. Witnesses said they saw Bettis drive off in her 1969 Volkswagen Type I "Beetle" with an unknown black man.

Investigators said her car was found a short distance away from her body on Sprinkle Cutoff Road.

The case remains unsolved.

DPS said tipsters will be eligible for the $6,000 reward until next month's featured case is announced. After that, a $3,000 reward is the standard amount offered for information leading to an arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.



Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

