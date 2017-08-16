Austin police searching for suspect in east Austin robberies

AUSTIN - Austin police need assistance identifying the suspect behind two business robberies in east Austin within the last week.

Police said the suspect first robbed Fred Loya Insurance, located in the 24010 block of East Riverside Drive, on Friday, Aug. 11 at 5:10 p.m. Three days later, La Rouge Boutique, located in the 3405 block of North Interstate 35, was also robbed around the same time of day as the first robbery.

According to a release, the suspect walked into the business and demanded money while implying he was carrying a weapon. Police said the suspect would walk calmly away from the robberies and it is believed he used public bus transportation prior and after the offenses.

The man is described as a white man, 50-60 years-old, approximately 5-feet-6 inches tall, with a skinny build, short gray hair and has a sun-weathered skin complexion.

The suspect was seen wearing a long-sleeve, button up shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses during each robbery.

Officials said after the La Rouge Boutique robbery, the suspect walked into the Cherrywood neighborhood. Residents who have outdoor surveillance cameras are asked to contact APD robbery detectives if their cameras captured an image of the suspect on Aug. 14 between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

