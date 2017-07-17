APD seeks help in identifying robbery suspects
Two Hispanic males in their 20s are accused of robbing a male victim and shoplifting from the Family Dollar at the 5300 block of Nuckols Crossing. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.
KVUE 12:09 PM. CDT July 17, 2017
