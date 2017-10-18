Court upholds death sentence for Brandon Daniel

Brandon Daniel booking photo (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN – The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of fatally shooting an Austin police officer.

APD Officer Jaime Padron responded to the Walmart near Interstate 35 and Parmer lane around 2:30 a.m. April 6, 2012 for a reported shoplifter. Brandon Daniel struggled with Padron before he shot and killed the officer. Daniel, now 29, was found guilty in February 2014 and sentenced to death.

Daniel’s defense filed a writ presenting 11 allegations in which he challenged the validity of his conviction and sentencing. The six-page unanimous decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the challenges.

© 2017 KVUE-TV