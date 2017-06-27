Convicted Texas robber arrested in Georgia

Agapito Salinas, 45. Agapito-Salinas

AUSTIN - A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive is now in custody after being arrested Thursday, June 8 in Alma, Georgia.

Agapito Salinas, 45, was convicted in Dallas County of aggravated robbery in 2003. He was put on parole in 2014 and landed on the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in April 2015 following a parole violation Prior to his arrest, his last known location was Brownsville, Texas.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia, with the help of the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. There was no tip leading to Salinas’s arrest.

The Department of Public Safety and other agencies have arrested 13 of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders in 2017, including sex offenders and six gang members. Tipsters have received $35,000 in rewards for tips that resulted in an arrest.

