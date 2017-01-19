City of Austin employee, 2 others convicted in marriage fraud scheme

DEL RIO, TEXAS - A federal jury has found a City of Austin employee and two others guilty of perpetrating a marriage fraud scheme, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Nancy Chan, 39, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Two of Chan’s co-defendants entered guilty pleas for their roles in the scheme during the two day trial. Isabel Metzler, a 46-year-old former Customs and Border Protection officer at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Metzler’s husband, Luis Morales, a 37-year-old Customs and Border Protection officer at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a federal agent.

Chan, who is a citizen of the United Kingdom, entered into a fraudulent marriage with a person known to Metzler and Morales with the purpose of becoming a lawfully permanent resident. Chan married a U.S. citizen in 2011 in Maverick County, and the Justice Department said she and her legal spouse submitted false documentation to obtain Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident (LAPR) status for her to become a naturalized citizen. Chan and her spouse were interviewed separately by a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer to determine the validity of their marriage, and their answers “contained numerous inconsistencies.”

Metzler admitted to her role by setting up and attempting to conceal the fraudulent marriage scheme. Morales admitted to lying to the Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility in February 2016 about his knowledge of the scheme and for convincing the spouse to maintain the charade.

The Justice Department said Chan and Metzler face up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Chan also faces up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and Morales faces up to five years in federal prison for making a false statement to authorities. Chan was remanded into U.S. Marshals Service custody following the verdict. Metzler and Morales remain on bond pending sentencing. No sentencing date has been scheduled as of Thursday.

A representative with the City of Austin tells KVUE Chan is a Business Process Analyst with the City Code Department, and that she was hired in December 2012.

