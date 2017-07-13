Taylor man arrested on child porn charges

Stephen Gordon Holcomb booking photo (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

TAYLOR, Texas – Members of the Child Exploitation Unit from Attorney General Ken Paxton's office have arrested a 70-year-old Taylor man on child porn charges.

The attorney general's office announced the arrest of Stephen Gordon Holcomb on Thursday. They said CEU investigators executed a search warrant on Holcomb’s residence after receiving a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators found child pornography on a digital storage device, and seized additional devices that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit.

The release from Paxton’s office said Holcomb admitted his involvement during an interview, and was transported to the Williamson County Jail. Online jail records state Holcomb was booked on July 11 and is being held on combined $30,000.

If convicted, Holcomb faces up to 10 years in prison per charge.

