Lockhart man arrested on child porn charges

James Brian Gorley booking photo (Photo: Texas Attorney General's Office)

LOCKHART, TEXAS - The attorney general’s office has charged a Lockhart man with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office announced the arrest of James Brian Gorley, 33, on Wednesday. The Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) began investigating after receiving multiple reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated he had uploaded the images to social networking sites. Gorley’s home was searched and child pornography images were located on his mobile device, the attorney general’s office said.

Gorley could face 5-10 years in prison if convicted.

