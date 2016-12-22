‘High ranking' gang member arrested, charged in July murder

Joseph Andre Sterling booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - Police have charged a "high ranking" member of the Crips with murder in connection to a man's death in Central East Austin in July.

A 10-page arrest affidavit alleges Joseph Andre Sterling, 28, shot and killed Brandon Demond Grant in the early hours of July 16. Officers were called to the 7400 block of Johnny Morris Road (near Garcia Middle School) around 1:15 a.m. by passing motorists, and Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant’s mother told police the victim used her phone to talk to friends and associates. She said she received a call shortly after 12 a.m. July 16 from an unknown listing, and the victim spoke with a man about how to get to his apartment. She said she saw Grant get into a vehicle with another man, and that the vehicle stayed in the parking lot for several minutes before leaving. Police obtained a copy of the phone’s call history, which led them to Sterling, who also goes by the alias “Joe Joe.”

The affidavit states police obtained a previous booking photo of Sterling and showed it to the victim’s ex-wife, who positively identified Sterling as “Joe Joe.” The victim’s ex-wife told police there was rumor on the street the victim stole crack cocaine from Sterling.

Police said further research found the victim had recently begun abusing illicit drugs and stole items from family members to supplement his addiction. APD learned the victim was spending most of his time at a home along Sunhillow Bend in North Austin. Neighbors described a vehicle matching the description of the one provided by Grant’s mother frequenting the home before the murder, but that it did not show up in the days after Grant’s murder.

The affidavit said police obtained cell phone records from Sterling, which showed several calls between him and the victim around 12 a.m. July 16. Police interviewed Sterling on Oct. 6 at APD Headquarters, and Sterling claimed he never used the phone number in question.

On Dec. 14, an inmate at the Travis County Jail claimed to have witnessed a homicide and asked to speak with investigators. The inmate told detectives Sterling “is a high ranking member of the Crips” who shot and killed Grant.

Police arrested Sterling and booked him into the Travis County Jail on Wednesday evening. Online records state he is being held on $1 million bond.

