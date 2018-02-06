Cedar Park woman stole over $12K from employer: Police

Photo: Cedar Park Police (Photo: Custom)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Cedar Park police arrested a woman Friday who they said stole more than $12,000 from her employer, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit stated 28-year-old Mary Biehl made 84 deposits of $150 into her personal bank account between July 18, 2017 and Oct. 19, 2017, totaling $12,600. Biehl allegedly forged fraudulent "customer referral checks" from her employer, Toyota of Cedar Park, each made payable to her own name.

Toyota of Cedar Park was unaware of the fraudulent checks until an internal audit conducted by the office manager revealed the unauthorized transactions, according to the arrest affidavit. The company's human resources director asked Biehl why she forged the checks during her termination of employment, and she responded by saying "it was financial" and "she couldn't get a loan," the affidavit stated.

Biehl was arrested and charged with theft, a state felony.

Her bond has been set at $5,000.

