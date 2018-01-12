Cedar Park to expand review of police department in light of Greg Kelley case

(Photo: Photo: John Gusky, KVUE)

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - Cedar Park City Council decided Thursday night to expand the review of their police department in light of the Greg Kelley case, according to KVUE's news partners at the Statesman.

In 2014, Greg Kelley was convicted of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy at a Cedar Park daycare, but has been out on bond while his appeal is pending. Since then, Kelley and his supporters have been working toward getting his name cleared and now, over three years later, authorities have re-opened the case.

An investigation, which was approved back in October, originally included a review the policies and procedures of Cedar Park Police Department's criminal investigation division, said Cedar Park City Manager Brenda Eivens.

However, the council has decided to expand their review to include the policies and procedures of their patrol division as well. Eivens said she expects the review to be complete in 90 to 120 days.

