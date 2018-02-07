Caught on camera: WilCo deputy 'nearly killed' after suspect drives off

(Photo: Courtesy of Wilco Sheriff Chody)

A Williamson County deputy was nearly killed after an intoxicated suspect drove off while the deputy was next to the vehicle, according to a tweet from Williamson County Sheriff Chody.

In the tweet, Sheriff Robert Cody shared a video of the incident that was caught on the officer's dash cam. It shows the suspect, identified as Johnathan Nunnally, 22, allegedly driving off while the deputy was standing next to the vehicle with the driver's door open.

Jonathan Nunnally, 22.

The suspect also was allegedly in possession of marijuana and cough syrup at the time of the incident.

The deputy is okay, according to Sheriff Chody.

Sheriff Chody said Nunnally is currently in the Williamson County jail with a bond set at $500,000.

A highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana & harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed one of my deputies. WilCo Sheriffs deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could've been used therefore it wont make national news. Deputy is ok, thank God! pic.twitter.com/Rw1I1aYVAW — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

