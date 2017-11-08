Hotel employee charged with breaking into guest's room, attempting to assault her

Previous booking photo for Carlton Wade Logan. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - A 26-year-old hotel employee has been accused of breaking into a hotel room and attempting to sexually assault the female guest, police said.

According to the affidavit, Carlton Wade Logan was working at the front desk of the Extended Stay America near Capital of Texas Highway and MoPac. Around 8 p.m. July 10, the victim asked Logan for a new key card after she said hers did not work. The victim told police her new key card did not work and received a third card from Logan several minutes later.

The affidavit stated the woman told police she was in her room when she heard the room door open through the music on her headphones, and turned to see Logan standing behind her. Logan allegedly grabbed her from behind, and the woman said she grabbed an unopened bottle of champagne and struck him with it. She said Logan fled the room and she locked the door to prevent him from trying to get back in.

Police records obtained by KVUE state Logan had an outstanding harassment charge in January 2017. Logan has been charged with felony burglary of a sexual nature. APD said Monday they have been unable to locate Logan, and he was named a fugitive of the week by APD for the week of Nov. 7.

Fugitive of the Week from @CrimeStopATX: Carlton Logan, 26 years of age, Burglary of a Residence/ 2nd Degree Felony. pic.twitter.com/dTPCQlVefe — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) November 7, 2017

© 2017 KVUE-TV