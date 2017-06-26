KVUE
Border patrol seizes estimated $2.1M worth of cocaine hidden in vehicle

FALFURRIAS, TEXAS - Border Patrol agents arrested a man Sunday for allegedly carrying 65 pounds of cocaine in his pickup truck.
 

According to a release, agents stopped the man at the Falfurrias checkpoint after a K9 alerted officials about the vehicle.

Agents said they discovered more than two dozen bundles of narcotics hidden within the vehicle's quarter panels.

Officials estimate the drugs are worth an estimated $2.1 million.

The public can call and report suspicious activity to 800-863-9382.

