Border patrol seizes estimated $2.1M worth of cocaine hidden in vehicle

$2.1 million in cocaine seized by agents

FALFURRIAS, TEXAS - Border Patrol agents arrested a man Sunday for allegedly carrying 65 pounds of cocaine in his pickup truck.



According to a release, agents stopped the man at the Falfurrias checkpoint after a K9 alerted officials about the vehicle.

Agents said they discovered more than two dozen bundles of narcotics hidden within the vehicle's quarter panels.

Officials estimate the drugs are worth an estimated $2.1 million.

The public can call and report suspicious activity to 800-863-9382.

