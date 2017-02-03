4 charged in Rockdale woman's murder

LYONS - Four people have been charged with capital murder in relation to the 34-year-old Rockdale woman whose body was found a shallow grave Jan. 28.

Rockdale City Judge Jerry Waggoner issued the warrants for Edward Berry, 29, John Wayne Stewart, 36, Candice Jones, 29 and Ashley Wesson Zawadzke, 23, on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Emily Hacker was discovered this weekend in a shallow grave in Lyons, Burleson County on Jan. 28.

Police said a property owner located a body with Hacker's description Saturday afternoon when searching for the source of a foul odor on his land. He notified Burleson County Sheriff's Office when he found the body, which was sent to Dallas for an autopsy. The autopsy confirmed the body was that of Hacker.

Hacker was reported missing early on Jan. 19 after police say an incident occurred in a Rockdale home.

Upon initial search Rockdale police and Texas Rangers failed to find evidence a violent crime had occurred but Lt. J.D. Newlin said a subsequent search discovered evidence sufficient to file charges. Newlin also said that all four people arrested were believed to have been in the room when the incident that led to the disappearance occurred.

Initial charges included aggravated assault. Newlin said at the time that charges could be upgraded pending on “future developments."

Upon confirmation of Emily Hacker's remains charges were upgraded to capitol murder.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hacker, which has raised more than its $3,000 goal in three days.

(© 2017 KCEN)