Blanco man gets life in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

BLANCO COUNTY - A Blanco County jury has sentenced Timothy Wade Foth to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman back in 2016.

This sentencing comes nearly two years after deputies responded to a call from the victim who stated that she had been attacked by Foth in his home.

The woman, who was in her 30s at the time, told police she had accepted a ride from Foth who took her to his home and restrained, attacked and sexually assaulted her. The woman sustained injuries from the attack and was taken to a local hospital.

