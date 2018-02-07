Police working bank robbery in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN - Austin police are on the scene of a bank robbery in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning.

Officials said they received the report for the incident at the Prosperity Bank, located in the 3400 block of Northland Drive, at 9:12 a.m.

No other information on the robbery was immediately available.

The area has seen a spike in bank robberies in recent weeks, with the last reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank located in the 3300 block of Northland Drive on Jan. 25.

