Police working bank robbery in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN - Austin police are on the scene of a bank robbery in Northwest Austin Wednesday morning.
Officials said they received the report for the incident at the Prosperity Bank, located in the 3400 block of Northland Drive, at 9:12 a.m.
No other information on the robbery was immediately available.
The area has seen a spike in bank robberies in recent weeks, with the last reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank located in the 3300 block of Northland Drive on Jan. 25.
© 2018 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs