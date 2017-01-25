Austin police seize $2.6M in liquid meth

Maria Bermudez-Gutierrez, 45

AUSTIN - Austin police discovered 65 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the gas tank of a woman traveling from Mexico to the Dallas-area Monday.

According to Sgt. Greg White, Supervisor for the Organized Crime Division at the Austin Police Department, Mexican national Maria Bermudez Gutierrez, 45, was pulled over by officers for a traffic stop in the 10700 block of south Interstate 35 northbound at 12:45 p.m.

Police said she failed to remain driving in her own lane.

When police began questioning Gutierrez, police said they found inconsistencies in her reasoning for traveling to the United States.

Shortly after, police asked Gutierrez if they could search the vehicle, to which she complied.

Police said they found anomalies in the gas tank which influenced their decision to have a K9 search the vehicle for narcotics. After the K9 alerted police that there could be drugs inside the tank, police called a mechanic to inspect it.

White said the mechanic found liquid crystal meth, with a street value of $2.6 million, hidden behind a partition in the gas tank of the car.

White said the amount of meth found would have greatly affected the Dallas community.

"It's a very dangerous drug. Not only for the health hazards, but [it's] very addictive and leads to further crimes -- you know people committing robberies and burglaries to support the drug habit," said White.

Gutierrez was initially taken to the Travis County jail. She has since been placed in federal custody. The Drug Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.

