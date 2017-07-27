APD searching for man accused of aggravated robbery at pharmacies

Suspect accused of aggravated robbery at Austin pharmacies. (Photo: Austin Police)

AUSTIN - Austin police seek the public's assistance finding a man who allegedly robbed various pharmacies for drugs at gunpoint.

Police said all of the incidents happened in July. The man, who can be seen in surveillance footage, approaches the pharmacy and demands controlled drugs while armed.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s. He's about 5-foot-8 with black hair and a recently shaved mustache.

APD said the following locations have been robbed by the suspect:

17-1841690 – Randalls, 5311 Balcones, July 3, 2017, 20:44

17-1841715 – CVS, 3569 Far West Blvd., July 3, 2017, 21:02

17-1890197 – Walgreens, 11724 Research Blvd., July 8, 2017, 02:27

17-2021460 – Walgreens, 5819 Burnet Rd., July 21, 2017, 18:29

17-2070357 – Walgreens, 4501 Guadalupe St., July 26, 2017, 07:26

This case remains under investigation by APD Robbery detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.

