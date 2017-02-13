Homeowner holds theft suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

Mark Jackson Goode booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

LEANDER, TEXAS - Authorities say the man who tried to steal a truck from a Leander-area home Saturday was held at gunpoint by the truck’s owner until deputies arrived.

The arrest affidavit for Mark Jackson Goode, 35, states deputies were called to a home along Vista Oaks Drive around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 11. The first responding deputy arrived to find the homeowner holding Goode at gunpoint in the driveway of his home.

The homeowner said Goode walked onto his property from the woods behind the home and ignored the homeowner when he challenged him about being on his property. The homeowner said Goode got into the driver's seat of his 2017 Ford F-250 truck, at which point he drew his pistol and told him to get out of his truck. The affidavit states Goode got out of the truck and began to walk away before turning to charge at the homeowner. The homeowner told authorities he fired a shot at the ground, at which point Goode stopped. The homeowner’s story was corroborated by the person called 911, and two witnesses told authorities they saw the homeowner telling Goode to get on the ground. The homeowner told authorities the truck is valued at $75,000.

According to the affidavit, Goode told the deputy he had driven his truck up the hill and that it broke down, so he tried to take the victim’s truck. Goode admitted to trying to open the door, but denied getting inside the truck. He also said he had used meth earlier in the day.

Goode was arrested on a felony charge of attempted theft $30,000 < $150,000. Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on $10,000 bond. A booking photo was not available as of early Monday afternoon.

