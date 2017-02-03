Man gets 15 years for torching ex-girlfriend's car

AUSTIN - The suspect in a July arson has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for torching his ex-girlfriend’s car.

The Travis County District Attorney’s office said Jesse Ocampo pleaded guilty after county investigators found other crimes Ocampo committed in the aftermath of the arson. Authorities said Ocampo fled to Dallas after the arson and assaulted his cousin with a baseball bat. When he was arrested, Ocampo broke out the back window of a Dallas police vehicle. After Ocampo bonded out of jail in Dallas, the district attorney’s office said he traveled back to Austin, assaulted his girlfriend in broad daylight and smashed her apartment windows.

After Ocampo’s arrest in Austin, investigators learned he had previously held a gun to the same woman with her children as witnesses. He threatened to burn the woman’s home to kill her and her children, threatened to kill two eyewitnesses to the arson and assaulted a cell mate who reported the threats.

“We are grateful to the victim of this crime for her bravery and strength of character she showed throughout this process,” said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Huynh, who prosecuted the case. “It was clear after multiple meetings that her primary goal was to keep her family safe. We also wanted to recognize the dedication and determination of the Austin Fire Department’s Arson Investigation Unit and our DA’s Office investigative team who pieced together the destructive and violent path the defendant chose to take.”

The second-degree felony arson charge Ocampo faced carries a punishment range of 2-20 years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.

