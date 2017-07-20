APD warning about fraudulent IRS calls

The Austin Police Department is notifying the public about several cases of people receiving calls from scammers claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

Police said the caller ID appears as an Austin Police Department number (512-974-8243), and “the caller demands money to avoid immediate arrest, deportation, physical harm or other consequences for not immediately paying money.”

The IRS website lists five things scammers do that the IRS will not:

-Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

-Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

-Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

-Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

-Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

People who receive a person claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money should do the following:

-Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.

-Contact TIGTA to report the call. Use their “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” web page. You can also call 800-366-4484.

-Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the “FTC Complaint Assistant” on FTC.gov. Please add "IRS Telephone Scam" in the notes.

