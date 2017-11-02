Man accused of killing 6 at Texas campsite goes on trial

William Hudson (Photo: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

BRYAN, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas jury has begun hearing evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing six people at a remote East Texas campsite in 2015.

William Hudson faces the death penalty if convicted of the slayings of 77-year-old Carl Johnson and his 40-year-old daughter Hannah Johnson.

Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that the Johnsons and their extended family were camping on land they'd recently bought from Hudson's family. Special prosecutor Lisa Tanner said Hudson resented the sale and slaughtered the six after plying them with alcohol.

Hudson also is charged with capital murder in the deaths of four other members of the Johnson's extended family.

The trial was moved to Brazos County from Anderson County, where the killings happened, to escape potential jury bias.

