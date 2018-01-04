Alleged Kendra Scott thief arrested after returning to store

AUSTIN - A woman allegedly stole more than $800 worth of Kendra Scott merchandise and was arrested when she returned to the scene of the crime.

Police said on Nov. 12 a woman walked into one of the locations of the Austin-based Kendra Scott jewelry stores located at 1400 South Congress Ave. at 6 p.m. She conversed with the sales team and told them her name was Cindy, but was later identified by police as Adrienne Anchondo.

While Anchondo shopped the store, a sales associate noticed Anchondo, “Tucking her arm against her chest to hide the price tag,” according to police. According to the affidavit, the associate also noticed that the items Anchondo tried on began to disappear from the display once the suspect walked away from it. After Anchondo left the store, the sales team reviewed the surveillance video and allegedly saw the suspect concealing merchandise in her purse. On her way out, Anchondo made no attempt to pay for the merchandise totaling $800, according to police.

The suspect returned to the same Kendra Scott location on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and the assistant manager immediately recognized her. The manager called the Austin Police Department and notified them of the suspect and her recent theft.

Police arrived and arrested Anchondo. According to online records, Anchondo is not listed in the Travis County Jail.

