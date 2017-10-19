Affidavit: Man stops sex assault to answer phone, victim escapes to call police

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A 36-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he beat and sexually assaulted a woman, and that the woman escaped when he stopped to answer his cell phone.

The arrest affidavit for Lejon "LJ" Rougeau states officers responded to a North Austin home around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and saw the alleged victim "with obvious facial trauma." Police said the woman told them she was at a residence with LJ and another person when LJ threw her onto the bed while grabbing her throat and sexually assaulting her.

The affidavit states the woman told police the second person - who is not fully identified in Rougeau's affidavit - struck her in the face multiple times and choked her during the assault. The woman said at one point LJ picked her up by the throat so her feet were dangling off the ground. She added she feigned passing out and overheard LJ and the second person talking about how they needed to "bash her head in" and leave her body somewhere.

Police alleged in the affidavit that LJ grabbed the woman by the hair and began to assault her again, but that he stopped when the victim said he received a phone call and left the room. The woman said she took the opportunity to flee and get help, and police noted in the affidavit she was taken to the hospital with multiple contusions on her face from the assault. According to the affidavit, the woman identified Rougeau in a photo array as the man who assaulted her.

Rougeau was arrested Oct. 18 and booked into the Travis County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault. Bond has been set at a combined $500,000. A booking photo is not available as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

© 2017 KVUE-TV