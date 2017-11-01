Man charged with shooting, blinding victim during drug deal

Jayonn Jordan Moore booking photo. (Photo: Bell County Jail)

AUSTIN – A Killeen man allegedly shot another man in the eye and partially blinded him after trying to buy drugs with fake money in north Austin, police say.

An arrest affidavit for Jayonn Jordan Moore, 18, states police responded to a Duval Street residence on Oct. 7 for a reported gunshot victim. Police said the victim had been shot in the eye, and the affidavit states the injury had blinded him.

The victim told police he had been contacted in order to buy a quarter-pound of marijuana for $650. On the night of the shooting, the victim said the person later identified as Moore got out of the passenger side of a sedan and approached the residence. During the deal, the victim said Moore pulled out a roll of fake money and tried to use it to buy the marijuana.

Police allege Moore then pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointed it at the victim, took the marijuana and shot the victim. The affidavit states Moore then aimed his weapon at the other people in the apartment and ordered them to open the door.

Police said they tracked the initial call to the victim to a man incarcerated at the Bell County Jail, and to Moore. The affidavit states an APD detective spoke with Moore, who was in the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges, and that Moore confessed to shooting the victim.

Moore has been charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The affidavit and online records at the Bell County Jail state he is being held on $250,000 for the robbery charge.

