Affidavit: Man tried to grab woman off East Austin street, rape her

AUSTIN - A man is facing an aggravated kidnapping charge after police say he tried to grab a woman off an East Austin street with the intent of raping her.

The arrest affidavit for Javier Cervantes states officers were dispatched to Airport Boulevard near Oak Springs Drive on Jan. 9 for a reported sexual assault. The alleged victim told police she was walking southbound along Airport when she noticed Cervantes walking behind her. The affidavit said the woman heard Cervantes ask for her number, and that she pulled pepper spray from her bag as he was getting closer to her. Cervantes allegedly kept asking for her number, and the alleged victim told police she asked him to stay from her.

The alleged victim said she turned to confront Cervantes asking “Do you want me to call the police?” Cervantes allegedly replied “[Expletive] you think I am scared of the police, I’ll [expletive] you before they get to you!” before he grabbed the woman from behind and tried to drag her to a nearby wood line while strangling her. The affidavit states the alleged victim was able to scream for help once Cervantes pushed her onto the ground, and employees of a nearby pawn shop came to her aid, holding Cervantes down until police arrived.

Police questioned Cervantes, who told police he did not know the woman and after being Mirandized told officers he was “trying to rape” the victim and that “the devil told me to do it.”

Police have charged Cervantes with aggravated kidnapping. Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on $75,000 bond. A booking photo was not available early Wednesday afternoon.

