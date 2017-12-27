Man arrested after allegedly threatening ex on Christmas

"You are not just going to sit there and let the person leave," Diallo's son says. (Photo: Custom)

AUSTIN - Police have charged an Austin man after he allegedly put a knife to his ex-girlfriend's throat during a Christmas Day argument.

Court documents for Moses Villalobos, 51, state officers responded to the Arbors of Austin apartments along Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25 for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police found Villalobos and the victim sitting on a bench, and the affidavit states the woman was crying hysterically when they arrived. Once separated, the woman told police that Villalobos had struck her.

Villalobos initially told police he was not armed, but later said he had a knife in his back pocket. The affidavit states Villalobos told police he got into a verbal argument with the woman because she was staying with another man.

The woman told police Villalobos had showed up to her friend's apartment demanding she come outside and talk to him. Once outside, he allegedly sat next to the woman on a bench, then stood to yell and curse at the woman. She told officers Villalobos slapped her across the face and held a knife to her throat. Police noted in the affidavit the woman had a small cut on her neck.

The officer then interviewed the victim's friend with whom she resided with at the apartment. The friend informed the officer that Villalobos arrived at his apartment yelling and cursing, demanding the victim to come outside. The victim's friend told police he was unable to close the door after he had answered it because Villalobos had stuck his arm inside to prevent him from closing the door.

Villalobos was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault/family violence. Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on $40,000 bond.

