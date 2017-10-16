Man charged after allegedly breaking victim's jaw downtown

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN – Police said a man was transported to Dell-Seton Medical Center Friday after being found with multiple fractures on his jaw that could lead to permanent disfigurement following an attack downtown.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the suspect, identified as Quentin Brown, was talking about pizza with the victim and his friends on Oct. 13 when he punched the victim to the ground at the corner of East Fifth and Trinity Streets. Officers said the victim was found “unconscious and bleeding from the head."

Brown allegedly told police he had punched the victim because he made racial slur comments toward him and his friends. Police noted in the affidavit that the victim could require multiple surgeries, and pins and screws to reconstruct his jaw.

Brown was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

