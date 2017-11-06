Man allegedly attacks driver with knife after road rage incident

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

AUSTIN - In a road rage incident turned violent, police say a man allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the driver of the car that collided with his.

According to court documents, Johan Al Suhail allegedly cut the victim's car off resulting in a collision. The cars came to a stop outside the main vehicle entrance gate to the Austin Police Department Headquarters around 9:10 p.m. Nov. 4. The affidavit states a passenger in the victim's vehicle told police both drivers exited their vehicles and had a heated argument.

Al Suhail allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and charged towards the driver, slashing him on his right leg and on his chest. Police allege in the affidavit Al Suhail then charged at the passenger, who punched Al Suhail and knocked him to the ground. The driver was transported to Dell Seton Hospital for his injuries.

Al Suhail told police he "wished he didn't have the knife when this happened," and that he used to to protect himself. According to the affidavit, he changed his story during questioning with the police.

Al Suhail was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on combined $170,000. A booking photo is not available as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.

