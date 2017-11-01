2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Thornton Walmart: Police

Courtesy: Keal Vigil Photography (Photo: Keal Vigil Photography)

THORNTON - Two people are dead and one was taken to a local hospital after a shooting at a Thornton Walmart Wednesday evening, authorities said.

A report of multiple shots fired came in just before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location in Thornton, according to Officer Avila with Thornton PD.

Authorities said two men were killed and a woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Media staging has been set up and we expect authorities to give out more information shortly. Police can be seen coming and going from the Walmart as they continue to investigate.

There is a large police perimeter set up outside the store - no one is allowed close.

Several ambulances are on scene but 9NEWS crews have not seen any rushing away since they’ve arrived. The injured person has reportedly already been taken from the scene.

.

While there is a large police presence, authorities do not appear frantic at the time of this writing.

FBI, ATF agents and Aurora SWAT all responded to the scene to assist local officers.

Thornton Police also tweeted to clarify a false media report of an active shooter; there is no active shooter, but there is an active crime scene being investigated. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

One local resident, Aaron Stephens, spoke to 9NEWS multiple times. He said he was at the self-checkout line when he heard a loud pop.

"At first I thought it was a firecracker," he said, "but it sounded more - it was louder... I was like, what the heck's going on? Then I heard two more shots and I freaked out and hit the ground."

Stephens said he was worried about stray bullets flying around the store. But then he heard a couple more shots and panicked, not wanting to stay there.

"Employees were screaming," he said. "Customers were running like crazy. And I went out with everybody else."

He said he panicked, too.

"I didn't want to die," he continued. "Here's Las Vegas happening in Colorado - at that moment all I could think about was my life.

.

A local mother ran up to 9NEWS' Steve Staeger crying holding her cell phone. Her son was in the store when the shooting happened and told her he heard multiple gunshots ring out inside.

844-493-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day if you need help, resources, or just to talk. #ThorntonWalmartShooting — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) November 2, 2017

PIO on scene. Media should stage on E. 98th Ave, east of Grant St. (2) confirmed deceased adult males, (1) adult female transported pic.twitter.com/HU4YcZ2Wlz — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

A professional photographer who happened to be at the Walmart shortly after the shooting reached out to 9NEWS and gave us permission to publish his photos. All images are courtesy Keal Vigil:

Witnesses captured this scene outside the Walmart during the chaos shortly after the shooting:

If you would like to talk to someone about the shooting, Colorado Crisis Services is available 24/7. The number is 1-844-493-8255.

Our reporters will update through their Twitters as the story develops.

A Twitter List by erinepowell

© 2017 KUSA-TV