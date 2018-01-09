17-year-old, 3 juveniles wearing masks rob father at gunpoint at home: APD

AUSTIN - A 17-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery after he and a group of male juveniles allegedly held a victim at gunpoint and robbed him.

On Jan. 7, police were called to a residence after a victim called and stated that his father was being held at gunpoint by several suspects outside of their residence at around 3:57 a.m.

According to the affidavit, the father stated that he was woken up at around 3:50 a.m. and heard a car outside playing loud music. The father said he saw four male suspects -- who were wearing dust masks and black ski masks and carrying guns -- exit a gray vehicle parked at the front of his house and walk towards his backyard.

After the father went outside to investigate, he was confronted by the suspects who held him at gunpoint and pushed him up against the wall in his backyard, police said. One of those suspects was identified by police as Dominic Saldana, 17.

The suspects allegedly began to take the victim's jewelry and about $600 in cash. Police said the suspects then ordered the father to open his front door, but his son was holding it closed. The suspects tried to shoot the door to get it open but did not succeed.

When police arrived on scene, they heard multiple gunshots as they approached the residence and saw four males run to a gray four-door sedan. According to the arrest affidavit, the suspects got into the vehicle and began to drive away when they were stopped by officers. They then fled from the vehicle by foot.

Police managed to detain Saldana in the 2300 block of Stoneleigh Place and found a glock pistol and blue latex gloves nearby. Two other juveniles, who police did not identify, were also detained after officers found them hiding in a backyard on Lakehurst Drive.

Saldana has been charged with aggravated robbery, deadly conduct discharge of firearms at individuals and engaging in organized criminal activity. His total bond has been set at $70,000. According to online records, Saldana is in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

