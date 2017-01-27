17 charged in Hill Country meth sting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Authorities in the Hill Country have arrested 12 of the 17 suspects charged in connection with a methamphetamine sting operation in Burnet and Llano Counties.

All 17 have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said. The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by imprisonment of 2-20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said the arrests come as a result of a seven-month undercover operation. A stolen motorcycle and $3,100 in cash were also seized during a Thursday raid.

The following people have been arrested as of midday Friday:

Clint D’Spain, bond set at $35,000,

Jackson West, no bond set at this time,

Drew Franklin, no bond set,

Jessie Mungia, bond set at $50,000 on 2 charges,

Jesse James, bond set at $30,000,

Matthew Moss, no bond set,

Krissy Love Swearingen, no bond set,

Barbara Lee Haley, bond set at $100,000 on 2 charges,

Thelma Leifester, bond set at $90,000 on 3 charges,

Jerry “Jay” Guidry, bond set at $120,000 on 4 charges,

Shawn Hewell, no bond set at this time,

Chester Mitchell, no bond set at this time.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said he anticipates the remaining five will be arrested soon. He also said some of the suspects could face additional charges.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Patrol Division, Burnet Police Department, Marble Falls Police Department, Horseshoe Bay Police Department, Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force were all involved in the operation.

