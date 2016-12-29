Driver was under the influence in Bee Cave crash, police say

BEE CAVE, TEXAS - Police allege a San Marcos man was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into two vehicles Wednesday afternoon in Bee Cave.

The arrest affidavit for Dustin Saunders, 41, states authorities were called to the intersection of Bee Cave Parkway and RM 620 around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash. Saunders and one other person were taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital, and an EMS captain told police he found “a clear plastic baggie containing clear shards” in Saunders’ left shoe. Police tested the contents, which came back positive for methamphetamine. Saunders admitted to taking “Ciboxin” around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but police noted Saunders was showing symptoms that could be associated with drug use. The other person taken to South Austin Hospital suffered two protruding discs, the affidavit said.

Police said Saunders “seemed disoriented in the direction of travel and insisted on having the right of way,” and noted a brief accident reconstruction showed Saunders at fault.

Saunders has been charged with felony intoxication assault. The affidavit states bond has been set at $15,000. A booking photo was not available as of Thursday morning.

