Two arrested after reported home burglary, pursuit

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after police say they broke into a Georgetown home and led deputies on a brief chase.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home along Sanaloma Drive around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an unknown man and woman walking out of a house and getting into a vehicle. The responding deputy located a vehicle matching the description of the one provided by the caller, and the sheriff’s office said the couple took off.

The pursuit lasted a few blocks before the vehicle crashed, and both people were taken into custody. The identities of the two and booking photos are not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office tells KVUE the property that was reportedly taken was recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back to KVUE.com for updates.

