Two men tried to bring firearms through ABIA security, police say

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Two men were arrested in separate incidents on Saturday after they allegedly tried to bring firearms and ammunition through security at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Luis Octavio Gutierrez, 64, and Kenneth West, 20, have both been charged with trying to bring weapons into a prohibited place. Gutierrez was stopped around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 24 at checkpoint #2, and his arrest affidavit states he forgot he left his Smith & Wesson .38 Special in his bag. The weapon was unloaded, police said, and added there were five rounds of ammunition inside a carrying case in the bag.

“Gutierrez stated that he carries the gun with him for safety when he travels in his vehicle. He further added that he was supposed to put it in his desk drawer but had forgotten about it,” the affidavit said.

A separate arrest affidavit for West states police were notified around 8:15 a.m. Dec. 24 that someone was trying to bring a weapon through checkpoint #1. West allegedly told police there was possibly some ammo in the bag, but that he removed the gun from the bag. A bag check yielded an unloaded 9mm Ruger LCR semi-automatic pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

The affidavits state neither man had a CHL. Both were arrested on a third-degree felony charge of Places Weapons Prohibited. Booking photos for the men were not available as of Tuesday afternoon.

GO HERE for TSA rules regarding the transport of firearms and ammunition on a plane. Note that your airline may have limitations and fees.

(© 2016 KVUE)