Two arrested in Eagle Mart armed robbery

Booking photos for Brandon Lee Saunders and Pamela Salinas. (Photo: Provided by Round Rock Police Department)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Police have arrested two people in connection to the armed robbery of the Round Rock Eagle Mart on Dec. 4.

RRPD said Brandon Lee Saunders, 20, of Round Rock and Pamela Jean Salinas, 25, of Georgetown were arrested Dec. 15 after receiving anonymous tips. Saunders was arrested in San Antonio by San Antonio police and is in the Bexar County Jail. Salinas was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Online records at the Bexar County Jail state Saunders is being held on $75,000 bond. Records in Williamson County state Salinas is being held on combined $110,000 bond.

Surveillance still of pair behind armed robbery of Round Rock Eagle Mart on Dec. 4, 2016. (Photo: Surveillance still from Round Rock Police)

(© 2016 KVUE)