Arrest made in attack on theater director outside Target

Additional surveillance images from Cityplace Station, showing the suspects in a violent assault at a Dallas Target. Photos: Dallas Police

DALLAS -- Police say they've made one arrest in the violent assault of an actor and theater director outside a Target store earlier this month.

The unidentified juvenile suspect was taken into custody on Friday, while the other suspect is still on the run.

The two are accused of attacking Derek Whitener the night of Jan. 14. He stopped by the Target at Haskell Avenue and Central Expressway after wrapping up his performance in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch. He serves as the theater's artistic director.

Police say Whitener complained about what he thought were two suspicious men outside the Target to security officials.

Another witness reported the same men to Target that night, and police say a security guard and an off-duty officer asked them to leave the premises.

The men returned, however, wearing what are believed to be gorilla masks. Then they followed Whitener to his car and beat him with a wooden rod.

Whitener had to undergo brain surgery after his skull was fractured. He isn't able to speak, and the injuries are affecting motor functions, according to his lawyers.

Derrick Whitener was seriously injured in an attack outside a Dallas store (Photo: GoFundMe)

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with Whitener's medical expenses.

One more suspect is still on the run. He's described as being 5'9" and 150 pounds. He is wearing a black hoodie and red jeans in the surveillance photo below.

If you have any information, call police at (214) 671-3639 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.

