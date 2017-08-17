7 arrested in north Austin prostitution sting

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

AUSTIN – Seven men have been arrested and charged in connection to an undercover prostitution sting.

According to arrest affidavits, Austin police conducted a prostitution operation along the 700 block of Powell Lane (the area of North Lamar and Powell Lane) on Aug. 15. Between 4 and 11 p.m., police said they arrested seven men who drove up and made a deal with an undercover officer for sex.

Police said the following men were arrested on a prostitution charge, which is a class B misdemeanor:

– Michael Westley Showalter, 49

– Too Bwet, 36

– Robert Brown, 23

– Margarito Escobedo-Martinez, 54

– Andrew Ulises Garcia, 23

– Michael Burton Magnon, 38

– Yosniel Rodriguez-Ramos, 38

Bond for each susepct was set at $1,500.

