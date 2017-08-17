7 arrested in north Austin prostitution sting

AUSTIN – Seven men have been arrested and charged in connection to an undercover prostitution sting.
According to arrest affidavits, Austin police conducted a prostitution operation along the 700 block of Powell Lane (the area of North Lamar and Powell Lane) on Aug. 15. Between 4 and 11 p.m., police said they arrested seven men who drove up and made a deal with an undercover officer for sex.
Police said the following men were arrested on a prostitution charge, which is a class B misdemeanor:
– Michael Westley Showalter, 49
– Too Bwet, 36
– Robert Brown, 23
– Margarito Escobedo-Martinez, 54
– Andrew Ulises Garcia, 23
– Michael Burton Magnon, 38
– Yosniel Rodriguez-Ramos, 38
Bond for each susepct was set at $1,500.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs