UT stabbing suspect to appear in court

Kendrex White. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN – The man charged in the University of Texas stabbing will appear in court Wednesday for the first time since he was indicted for murder.

Kendrex White was indicted by a grand jury July 17 in the May 1 stabbing at UT that killed freshman Harrison Brown and injured three others. A judge ruled in June that White is competent to stand trial. In addition to the murder charge, White was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

