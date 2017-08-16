Driver in Sunday fatal crash charged with intoxication manslaughter

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have charged a driver with intoxication manslaughter for his alleged role in a fatal crash Sunday in Pflugerville.

An affidavit filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety charges Cleveland Webster Harris, 35, in the death of Marquessa Marques, 57. Troopers say they were called to a crash at Wells Branch Parkway and Immanuel Drive around 9:55 p.m. Aug. 13. The affidavit states the two vehicles involved were located in a culvert “approximately 40 yards east” of the intersection, and a deputy on scene told DPS that Harris “smelled strongly” of alcohol when he was extricated from his vehicle. Both Harris and Marques were taken by EMS to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, and the affidavit states Marques died from her injuries late Monday night.

Troopers said an empty 32-ounce can of beer was found in Harris’ vehicle, and a witness stated Harris’ vehicle “became airborne” after driving over a dip in the road and before it struck Marques’ sedan. The witness also stated Marques’s car had its emergency flashers on and was parked when it was struck from behind. According to the affidavit, a deputy on scene told troopers Marques was on the phone with her brother at the time of the crash.

Harris underwent surgery for his injuries, and the affidavit states he told troopers he had a six-pack of Budweiser at a house party in San Antonio on Saturday, and had left there around 3 p.m. Sunday. He also said he did not remember how fast he was going or seeing a stop sign or vehicle on the side of the road before the crash.

Troopers said they obtained and executed a search warrant for Harris’ blood, and stated in his affidavit that his blood alcohol was calculated of being .185 around one hour after the crash.

Harris’ bond is listed on the affidavit as $100,000. He is not listed in the Travis County Jail as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a booking photo is not available.

