Burglary suspect crashes stolen car in Kansas, police say

Police say the man who crashed a stolen vehicle south of Wichita, Kan. in July broke into an Austin home the day before the crash.

According to an arrest affidavit dated Aug. 11, police say Anthony Jose Martinez, 31, was recorded on home surveillance video breaking into a home along Tournus Trail around 9:10 a.m. July 18. Police said Martinez broke out a rear window leading into a bathroom and entered the home to take electronics, clothing and food items. Martinez allegedly found the keys to the victim’s Toyota, loaded the stolen goods and left in the victim’s vehicle.

Police said “sometime in the night hours” of July 19, a Kansas State Trooper on the Kansas Turnpike near Peck, Kan. attempted to stop Martinez after their plate reader informed them the Toyota had been stolen. The affidavit states there was a pursuit that ended when Martinez crashed into another vehicle and rolled the victim’s Toyota. Martinez was arrested by Kansas Highway Patrol and Sumner County Sheriff deputies after a short manhunt. APD said authorities recovered “various stolen items” from the Toyota.

Sumner County authorities tell KVUE Martinez is facing multiple charges in Kansas, including fleeing or attempting to elude and aggravated burglary. Austin police have charged him with felony burglary. Martinez is being held in the Sumner County (Kan.) Jail. Bond information and a booking photo were not available for him in Kansas.

