Teller accused of stealing from credit union members

AUSTIN – Police have charged a former credit union teller with making unauthorized withdrawals from members' accounts and depositing money into her own.

The arrest affidavit for Lacresha Jackson, 34, states she was fired from the Capitol Credit Union in June after managers learned “she was conducting unauthorized transactions” on member’s accounts as cash withdrawals. The credit union’s chief risk officer told police that Jackson denied conducting the transactions when confronted.

The credit union said it was contacted by another member that same day in reference to an unauthorized $600 cash withdrawal. Jackson allegedly said she did not know where the funds were supposed to go and later put the money back in the member’s account. The credit union said it fired Jackson, believing she had force balanced her cash drawer.

The affidavit states a credit union audit on her account determined Jackson “was conducting cash deposits and cash withdrawals in to her personal account with Capitol Credit Union which is prohibited.”

Police said further investigation indicated Jackson made multiple unauthorized transactions on members’ accounts totaling more than $11,000. The affidavit added the credit union is investigating another $6,455 in questionable cash dispersals.

APD said in the affidavit that Jackson has been arrested 12 times for various offenses, and has been convicted on charges of robbery, theft by checks, theft of property, forgery financial instrument and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Jackson has been charged with felony theft. The affidavit states her bond has been set at $15,000. APD did not have a booking photo available for her as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

