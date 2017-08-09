Woman grabbed on Lake Pflugerville trail, police say

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly grabbed while walking a trail at Lake Pflugerville on Tuesday evening.

PPD said officers responded to the lake around 10 p.m. Aug. 8. The victim told police she was grabbed by a man while on a walk, and that she was not injured. Police said the man fled the scene, and was described as 20-30 years old, wearing no shirt and red basketball shorts at the time.

Police added officers will continue to patrol the lake area to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Anyone participating in outdoor recreational activities can take some basic steps to be more aware of their surroundings.

- If wearing headphones, play your music at a volume that allows you to hear what’s happening around you, or only wear one headphone bud in your ear. If your vision of what is going on around you is impaired by darkness, you may want to forgo music altogether.

- If walking or running at night or on a secluded trail, consider going with a group.

- Keep your cell phone with you at all times in case you need to contact authorities to report suspicious activity or sustain an injury and are unable to walk back to your home or vehicle.

- Always tell at least one person where and when you are running or walking.

- Consider changing up your daily exercise routine by switching the direction of your route or alternating start times every few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pflugerville police.

