Police looking for Cedar Park Circle K robber

CEDAR PARK, Texas – Police are looking for the man who robbed a Circle K store early Wednesday morning.

Police said the man entered the store along FM 620 around 1 a.m. July 19 wearing black clothes, a yellow beanie and a green Mardi gras mask, told the clerk he had a weapon and demanded money.

No one was hurt in the robbery, and APD dispatched their helicopter to assist in the search.

Additional information on the robber was not available as of 7 a.m., but anyone with information is asked to call CPPD.

