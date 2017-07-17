KVUE
UT stabbing suspect indicted on murder, assault charges

KVUE 4:09 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

AUSTIN – The suspect in the May 1 stabbings on the University of Texas campus has been indicted on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The Travis County District Attorney’s office confirmed to KVUE that Kendrex White was indicted by a grand jury. White is the suspect in the May 1 stabbing at the University of Texas campus that killed freshman Harrison Brown and injured three others.

White was ruled competent to stand trial in June. He has been in the Travis County Jail since May 1, and is being held on $1 million bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

