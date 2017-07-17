Two charged in series of Austin-area burglaries

ROUND ROCK, Texas – Police have charged two people in connection to a series of burglaries at Austin-area businesses in June.

Round Rock police said their investigation led to charges being filed against Morgan Gail Wilson, 26, and Dajuan Edward Marquis Bryson, 29. RRPD said Wilson was arrested in Houston while Bryson is already in custody of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

Morgan Gail Wilson booking photo (Photo: Provided by Round Rock Police Department)

Dajuan Edward Marquis Bryson booking photo (Photo: Provided by Round Rock Police Department)

Police allege Wilson and Bryson were responsible for the following burglaries:

June 24 - Approved Finance Corp - 103 W Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock

June 24 - Karma Car Wash - 1701 S IH 35, Round Rock

June 25 - Mister Car Wash - 2720 S IH 35, Round Rock

June 25 - Bubble Clean Car Wash - 1617 FM 685, Pflugerville

June 25 - Arbor Car Wash - 10401 Jollyville Road, Austin

June 26 - Mister Car Wash - 5721 Burnet Road, Austin

June 26 - Mister Car Wash - 8500 Research Blvd., Austin

June 27 - Green Island Car Wash - 12600 Research Blvd., Austin

June 27 - Palms Car Wash - 13691 Research Blvd., Austin

June 27 - Wash N Roll Express - 15518 N RM 620, Austin

Round Rock police said the pair is also facing charges in connection to burglaries in Pflugerville, as well as from “seven different law enforcement jurisdictions across the state.”

Online records at the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office state Bryson is being held on combined $112,500 bond, as well as a parole violation from California. Harris County Sheriff’s Office records state Wilson is being held on combined $255,000 bond. RRPD added Wilson is pending extradition to Williamson County.

