Man charged with possessing illegal steroids, ecstasy and THC gummies

AUSTIN – A 40-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he had illegal steroids, ecstasy and THC products in his south Austin home.

According to court documents for Asa Jacob Friedman, police executed a search warrant on a home along Sunflower Trail – near U.S. 290 and Brodie Lane – on July 11. Police said they detained Friedman and three others while they searched the home.

Court documents state that in the master bedroom, officers located 44 vials of illegal steroids, “large quantities of hypodermic syringes” and “large sums” of money in a closet safe. Police said they also located 12 pills that tested positive for MDMA (ecstasy) in a wooden jewelry box, and gummies containing THC.

Friedman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2. Bond was set at a combined $45,000, and online records at the Travis County Jail do not list him as an inmate as of early Friday afternoon.

