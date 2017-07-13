Police looking for three men in Fredericksburg armed robbery

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Police are searching for three men in connection to a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery of a Cash Store.
Fredericksburg police said they were called to the Cash Store at 1426 East Main Street around 3:15 p.m. July 12 for the robbery. Police said three men – two African American and one Hispanic – held the clerk up at gunpoint. Police said an undisclosed amount of money was taken and that no injuries were reported.
FPD added the robbers fled in a dark blue, older model Ford Mustang with paper tags. Anyone with information is asked to call Fredericksburg Police Sgt. Javier Sanchez at 830-997-7585.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs